What's behind Turkey's currency crisis?
22:25
World
The Turkish Lira is tumbling. Why? Turkey’s president says it’s caused by an economic war against his country. US President Donald Trump has doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium and is pressuring Ankara to release an American pastor. Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists Turkey cannot be bullied and that if the economic 'siege' of his country continues, he may be forced to seek new friends. How can Turkey navigate out of this currency crisis? Guests Mehmet Gerz – Chief Investment Officer at Ata Asset Management Kamil Aydin – Deputy chair of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Nick Danforth – Senior policy analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center Ahmet Kasim Han – Professor of International Relations at Kadir Has University Onur Erim – Political analyst and author
August 15, 2018
