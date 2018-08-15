BizTech Share

Erdogan calls for boycott of US electronics | Money Talks

It's been a white-knuckle ride for the Turkish lira in recent days, but the currency has recovered sharply against the US dollar after it hit a record low on Monday. The recovery comes after assurances from Turkey's central bank to provide liquidity, and signs of a tightening of monetary policy. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for waging an economic war on Turkey, and is threatening to boycott American electronics. As Mobin Nasir reports, Ankara is also planning to wean itself off the greenback. For more, we speak to Ege Yazgan, acting rector at Bilgi University in Istanbul.