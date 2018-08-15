POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Caspian Sea nations sign deal to end dispute
Caspian Sea nations sign deal to end dispute | Money Talks
The leaders of the five countries that surround the Caspian Sea have reached a deal on how to carve-up the resource-rich body of water; ending a dispute that's been bubbling away since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The deal signed in Kazakhstan, clarifies ownership of oil and gas reserves and will hopefully ease regional tensions. Liz Maddock has the details. For more, we speak to Oktay Tanrisever, professor at the Middle East Technical University and expert on the Caspian Sea region.
August 15, 2018
