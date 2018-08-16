BizTech Share

Japan and US hold first round of trade talks | Money Talks

The United States and Japan hold their first high-level trade talks on Thursday. The spotlight is on whether Tokyo can fend off US demands for higher auto tariffs. Washington says auto trade with Japan is "unfair" and that can be proven by a lack of American cars on Japanese roads. But for Japanese drivers, cost isn't the only reason US cars are unpopular. Mayu Yoshida reports. We speak to Dr. Seijiro Takeshita, dean at the School of Management and Information, at the University of Shizuoka, in Japan.