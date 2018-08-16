POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan and US hold first round of trade talks | Money Talks
04:36
BizTech
Japan and US hold first round of trade talks | Money Talks
The United States and Japan hold their first high-level trade talks on Thursday. The spotlight is on whether Tokyo can fend off US demands for higher auto tariffs. Washington says auto trade with Japan is "unfair" and that can be proven by a lack of American cars on Japanese roads. But for Japanese drivers, cost isn't the only reason US cars are unpopular. Mayu Yoshida reports. We speak to Dr. Seijiro Takeshita, dean at the School of Management and Information, at the University of Shizuoka, in Japan.
August 16, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?