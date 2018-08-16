US to sanction Russia for UK nerve agent attack | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The US is going to impose fresh sanctions on Russia. The measures are in response to Russia's alleged nerve agent attack on a former spy in the UK in May. The sanctions come less than a month after US President Donald Trump met Russia's Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. While Trump has made efforts to improve their relationship, the sanctions are moving things in another direction. Mobin Nasir has more. We speak to Timothy Ash in London, senior sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, and TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
August 16, 2018
