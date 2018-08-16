World Share

Newsfeed - 15 August 2018

Top of our NewsFeed today - Fraser Anning. He's an Australian politician who gave his first speech in The Senate yesterday. And he didn't waste any time in causing controversy. And why? Well, he decided to use the term 'final solution' when discussing how to deal with immigration into Australia Two former founders and 8 former employees of dating app Tinder have swiped hard left and sued the company. They say they are owed billions of dollars - in damages and loss of earnings from options they were due. Those suing say the company was deliberatly undervalued. The company that owns tinder say the claims are baseless The film of the smash book Crazy Rich Asians is out. Its fans have been waiting years and judging by early reviews they will not be disappointed. The film is also being seen as a watershed moment by some as features, as the title suggets, Asian characters. Not all of whom are crazy or rich, thankfully #Newsfeed #FraserAnning