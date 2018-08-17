Culture Share

Woodstock | Music | Showcase

It was nearly fifty years ago this month, that a music festival forever etched its place in rock 'n' roll history. We're talking about Woodstock - one of the few major events of the late 1960s that ended on a happier note. Organisers had originally planned to hold what they called "three days of peace, love and music". But with so much fun to be had, the event stretched out to four. And that's not all that happened. To discuss exactly what made Woodstock such a gamechanger, Showcase is joined by author, poet and journalist Ellen Sander, who actually attended Woodstock herself.