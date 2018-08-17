August 17, 2018
07:25
07:25
James Cameron | Cinema | Showcase
Director James Cameron, started at the very bottom rung of the ladder in the movie industry. But today, he's at the very top. Due in part to his record-breaking blockbuster hits. But also due to the innovative techniques, he keeps injecting into each of his projects. So today we'd like to say a happy birthday to this pioneering filmmaker by showing you how he keeps pushing the boundaries of modern cinema, one movie at a time. One of the UK's best-known film writers, Ian Nathan who has written plenty on James Cameron over the years joins Showcase to talk about the innovations the director brought to the film industry.
