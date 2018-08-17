World Share

What's behind Trump's immigration policies?

There's trauma at the US-Mexico border because of the US policy of detaining undocumented arrivals and separating children from their mothers. Are Trump’s immigration policies racist? And are they any different to his predecessor President Obama's? Guests Andrew Arthur – Resident Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies Wa’el Alzayat – CEO of Emgage, and former adviser to the US ambassador to the United Nations