Italian government says EU spending limits risking safety | Money Talks

A criminal investigation has been launched to determine what caused a 50-year-old bridge in northern Italy to collapse, killing 39 people. Italy's government says the disaster should be a warning to Brussels to give it more freedom to upgrade the country's ageing infrastructure. Liz Maddock reports. We speak to Giovanni Ferri, a Professor of Economics at LUMSA University in Rome.