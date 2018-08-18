POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italian government says EU spending limits risking safety | Money Talks
08:39
BizTech
Italian government says EU spending limits risking safety | Money Talks
A criminal investigation has been launched to determine what caused a 50-year-old bridge in northern Italy to collapse, killing 39 people. Italy's government says the disaster should be a warning to Brussels to give it more freedom to upgrade the country's ageing infrastructure. Liz Maddock reports. We speak to Giovanni Ferri, a Professor of Economics at LUMSA University in Rome.
August 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?