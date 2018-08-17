POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The fallout with the US has given Turkey a chance to reach out to other potential allies
President Erdogan has been complaining about this lack of mutual respect between the US and Turkey. Will there be a change in how Turkey deals with the US from now on? Guests: Laura Batalla Adam Secretary General at the European Parliament Turkey Forum Dogan Yilmaz Director for Business Development at Vintage Bullion DMCC Hakki Ocal Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University.
August 17, 2018
