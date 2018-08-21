BizTech Share

US tariffs drive manufacturers out of China | Money Talks

Global markets are getting a lift from hopes that the US and China are heading back to the negotiating table to resolve their ongoing trade dispute that has seen the two economic heavyweights levy tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of each other's products. Businesses concerned about the tariffs are American manufacturers operating in China's Pearl River Delta. Dubbed the 'workshop of the world', it churns out about a quarter of the country's exports. As Samantha Vadas reports from Shenzhen, the southern manufacturing heartland is seeing a major shift - fuelled by the escalating trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies. For more on this we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.