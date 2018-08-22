POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghan Rocket Attack: Taliban denies responsibility for Kabul Attack
01:58
World
Afghan Rocket Attack: Taliban denies responsibility for Kabul Attack
Through three American presidencies, more than 700-billion dollars have been spent to defeat the Taliban - the group blamed for harbouring Al Qaeda, the perpetrators of the September 11 attacks in 2001. Since then, thousands of people have been killed in Afghanistan and millions forced to flee their homes. The government's attempts to bring the group to the table for peace negotiations have failed. And as Reagan Des Vignes explains, not even a religious holiday can bring stability to the war torn country.
August 22, 2018
