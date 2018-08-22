What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

The Trump Presidency: Michael Cohen pleads guilty to eight charges

In different court rooms, but within minutes of each other, two of President Trump's former allies were convicted. US President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to making illegal payments of hush money on behalf of Trump to influence the 2016 US election. He appeared in a Manhattan federal court after agreeing to work with prosecutors. Nick Harper reports from New York.