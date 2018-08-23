BizTech Share

Trump criticises Fed for hiking interest rates | Money Talks

The dollar fell to its lowest value in weeks after President Donald Trump's latest criticism of the US Federal Reserve. Investors were spooked by what's viewed as an attack on the central bank's independence. But is Trump's criticism fair? We speak to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at the foreign exchange trading firm, OANDA. And for more on Trump's comments, we speak to TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas, and David Levine, founder of the investment firm Odin River.