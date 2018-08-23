POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump criticises Fed for hiking interest rates | Money Talks
07:49
BizTech
Trump criticises Fed for hiking interest rates | Money Talks
The dollar fell to its lowest value in weeks after President Donald Trump's latest criticism of the US Federal Reserve. Investors were spooked by what's viewed as an attack on the central bank's independence. But is Trump's criticism fair? We speak to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at the foreign exchange trading firm, OANDA. And for more on Trump's comments, we speak to TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas, and David Levine, founder of the investment firm Odin River.
August 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?