Former Trump advisers face prison sentences | Money Talks

Bank and tax fraud, and campaign finance violations for two of Donald Trump’s former advisers. One of them pleaded guilty to the crimes, and the other was convicted. It’s a double-blow on what many are saying was President Trump’s darkest hour. His legal troubles are mounting ahead of crucial congressional elections in November, as Laila Humairah reports. And for more on the story, we speak to Chris Roebuck, visiting professor of transformational leadership at Cass Business School, and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.