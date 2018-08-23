POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Animal Weigh-in: London Zoo measures all of its 20.000 animals
In just over seven months, the UK will leave the European Union. The UK Brexit minister says he's confident the two sides will reach an exit deal before the March 29 deadline. But the government has warned that if no deal can be negotiated, UK companies will face more paperwork, customs and delays at the EU border. And as Shaun Hassett explains from London, that could spell trouble for the UK's dairy industry.
August 23, 2018
