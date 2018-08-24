POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia Leadership: Scott Morrison sworn in as new prime minister
02:59
World
Australia Leadership: Scott Morrison sworn in as new prime minister
Australia has a new Prime Minister... its sixth leader in just over 10 years. The former PM - Malcolm Turnbull has been shown the door by his own party... following a week of power politics played by his supposed allies. The country's former treasurer, Scott Morrison now has the difficult task of not only governing the nation - but unifying his own party. Melinda Nucifora has the details.
August 24, 2018
