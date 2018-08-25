POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Newsfeed - 24 August 2018
15:00
World
Newsfeed - 24 August 2018
Top of Our NewsFeed - Bobi Wine. Real name Robert Chaaa-gulani. He's a Ugandan musician who has been a vocal critic of his countries president and is in jail on treason charges. Sco Mo was trending globally earlier - that's the nickname Aussies have given to Scott Morrison - their new Prime Minster. Politics there has been a shambles this week - he defeated a guy called Peter Dutton - who had challenged Malcolm Turnbull for the top job. Sco Mo is now Australia's 5th prime minster in 6 years. Researchers in the US say Russian trolls have spread misinformation about vaccines in recent years. As well as messing with the election, they also encouraged people to believe conspiracy theories about the dangers of immunisation. Lots of the posts appeared on Twitter. TAGS: Uganda, Bobi Wine, politics, Scott Morrison, Sco Mo, Malcom Turnbull, Vaccines, Russian trolls, twitter News
August 25, 2018
