Boxes of Happiness: Aid hope given to Syrian schoolchildren
02:35
World
Boxes of Happiness: Aid hope given to Syrian schoolchildren
An animated story wants to show the realities of the brutality of the Syrian war, through the eyes of a child. It follows a boy whose toy box becomes a home, and eventually a boat he uses to try and escape the war. It is raw and encapsulates the trauma suffered by many Syrian children. Many children survive - and as Sara Firth has been finding out - a simple box can be used as a symbol of hope.
August 27, 2018
