Traditional British steam trains enjoying resurgence | Money Talks
02:26
BizTech
Traditional British steam trains enjoying resurgence | Money Talks
Steam trains used to rule the rails in the United Kingdom - the locomotives and their billows of smoke were one of the classic scenes of industrial Britain. These engineering masterpieces were withdrawn from mainline services more than half a century ago, but are now making a comeback, thanks to heritage lines and the refurbishment of famous engines such as The Flying Scotsman. Oliver Regan went to London to find out why steam travel continues to intrigue.
August 27, 2018
