08:38
BizTech
US and China impose fresh tariffs despite talks | Money Talks
The world’s two largest economies dropped fresh bombs in their escalating trade war, imposing tariffs on $16 billion worth of the other’s goods. Moves by the US and China overshadowed ongoing talks in Washington aimed at defusing tensions, as Laila Humairah reports. Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research, and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas gave us their insights.
August 27, 2018
