Scott Morrison chosen as new prime minister | Money Talks

For the fifth time in five years, Australia has a new prime minister. Scott Morrison was in charge of finances before he became the surprise winner of a three-way battle for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Party. While Australia has seen a revolving door of prime ministers in recent years, there's little expectation that Scott Morrison will shake-up his government's existing economic and business policies. Economist Saul Eslake explains.