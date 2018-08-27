Fed Chair Powell delivers Jackson Hole speech | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Central bankers went on their annual pilgrimage to Jackson Hole, Wyoming and discussed declining economic dynamism, corporate consolidation and rising interest rates. At this year's invitation-only finance and fishing pow-wow on the banks of the Snake River, officials talked about changes in market structure and implications for monetary policy. For more on this, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
August 27, 2018
