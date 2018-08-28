Culture Share

Tim Burton | Cinema | Showcase

He's a director, producer and screenwriter but far from ordinary… Tim Burton is mostly known for his Gothic cinematic atmosphere, quirky characters and his gloomy yet fun storytelling which blends horror and fantasy. He also has several poems and over 500 drawings and paintings that have been displayed at renowned museums. To delve more into the highly imaginative world of Tim Burton. Showcase is joined by Ian Nathan, the author of a book titled 'Tim Burton: The iconic filmmaker and his work'.