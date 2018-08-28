POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tim Burton | Cinema | Showcase
07:03
Culture
Tim Burton | Cinema | Showcase
He's a director, producer and screenwriter but far from ordinary… Tim Burton is mostly known for his Gothic cinematic atmosphere, quirky characters and his gloomy yet fun storytelling which blends horror and fantasy. He also has several poems and over 500 drawings and paintings that have been displayed at renowned museums. To delve more into the highly imaginative world of Tim Burton. Showcase is joined by Ian Nathan, the author of a book titled 'Tim Burton: The iconic filmmaker and his work'.
August 28, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?