POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rising demand for dairy-free ice cream | Money Talks
02:43
BizTech
Rising demand for dairy-free ice cream | Money Talks
Sales of dairy milk in the United States are turning sour as people increasingly opt for plant-based alternatives. Many choose dairy-free products because of dietary requirements. But a growing number of people sees nut-based milks as healthier options. That's having a ripple effect in the ice cream industry, as some makers step in to serve plant-based scoops. William Denselow reports from New York.
August 28, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?