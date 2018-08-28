BizTech Share

Rising demand for dairy-free ice cream | Money Talks

Sales of dairy milk in the United States are turning sour as people increasingly opt for plant-based alternatives. Many choose dairy-free products because of dietary requirements. But a growing number of people sees nut-based milks as healthier options. That's having a ripple effect in the ice cream industry, as some makers step in to serve plant-based scoops. William Denselow reports from New York.