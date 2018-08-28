BizTech Share

Cosmetics company determined to continue exports to Iran | Money Talks

Many European companies have announced they are pulling out their investments in Iran, after the US left the 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on the country. Businesses are worried they could face big fines in the United States. But one small cosmetics firm in France could be a test case for the global reach of American power, as Elena Casas reports from Chateauroux in central France.