US and Mexico agree to keep trade deal alive | Money Talks
06:02
BizTech
US and Mexico agree to keep trade deal alive | Money Talks
The United States and Mexico have reached a consensus that could overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The deal was reached more than a year after Trump said the 24-year-old pact would be renegotiated or he would rip it up. Mexico's economy minister met US trade officials through the weekend to try to iron out their differences. For more on this, we speak to Max Wolff, chief economist of investment company, Phoenix Group.
August 28, 2018
