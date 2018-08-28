August 28, 2018
The War in Yemen: Report details possible crimes by all parties
It's been described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Three years. Ten thousand dead. Hundreds of children dying every day from starvation. This is the story of Yemen. A United Nations report confirms - war crimes have been committed during the country's civil war. But who is responsible? The report lays the blame with all sides. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #YemenWar #UNreport #warcrimes
