Ara Guler Museum | Photography | Showcase

Ara Guler Museum | Photography

If it's true that a picture is worth a thousand words, and the following photographer, or visual historian, has probably given us too many words to count. Over the past seventy years, he's captured not only famous faces from Winston Churchill to Sophia Loren but also scenes from everyday life in urban Istanbul, opening up a window for the world into Turkey. We head over to Istanbul's Bomontiada to take a closer look.