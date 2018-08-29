August 29, 2018
UN Palestine Mission: US aid cuts may close schools for refugees
The decision by the US to cut funding to the UN means hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children could lose out on getting an education. This year, Washington has cut around 300-million dollars in aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. New donations have so far kept the UN from ending operations, but as Reagan Des Vignes reports, the question is for how long? #Palestine #USaid #refugees
