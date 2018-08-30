POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Namibia Genocide: Germany returns remains from 1904-1908 genocide
02:16
World
Namibia Genocide: Germany returns remains from 1904-1908 genocide
A massacre of indigenous people in Namibia just over 100 years ago, has been called the first genocide of the 20th century. German imperial troops killed tens of thousands of Nama and Herero people, starting in 1904. Now, Germany has returned the remains of some of those killed. But for descendants of the victims, it's not enough. Suheil Damouny has more. #germany #namibia #namibiagenocide
August 30, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?