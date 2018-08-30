Aretha Franklin | Music | Showcase

Culture Share

American singer Aretha Franklin died on the 16th of August only a few days after she was hospitalised. While her fans and family are devastated by the loss, the industry is getting ready to honour her legacy at the funeral on Friday. To talk about the legendary singer, Lynnee Denise joins Showcase from Los Angeles. She is a DJ and professor of ethnic studies whose work is inspired by underground cultural movements and the 1980s.