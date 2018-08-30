World Share

US Socialism: A developing movement?

The US is just a couple of months away from the mid-term elections and there is talk Republicans are in danger of losing seats. Is the country shifting away from capitalism towards socialism? Joining us at the Roundtable is David Smith, The Guardian's Washington Correspondent and Mimi Soltysik, the 2016 nominee for the Socialist Party USA, Mark Goyder, founder of Tomorrow's Company, a not-for-profit think tank; and John Rees, author and socialist activist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.