More than 550 refugees arrive in South Korea triggering anti-refugee sentiment

While North Korea might be on the verge of getting aid - it seems some in South Korea aren't too keen on providing for others in need. Just over 500 Yemenis fleeing war have landed in South Korea's resort island of Jeju. The new arrivals triggered a wave of anti-refugee sentiment with protests and petitions calling for the country to further tighten its already tough immigration laws Guest Robert Kelly – Professor in political science at Pusan National University