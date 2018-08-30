World Share

Time to lift sanctions on North Korea?

Half of North Korea’s population are undernourished. The UN Security Council has agreed to ease the entry of humanitarian aid into North Korea after a proposal by the US, which was once the Security Council’s most hostile nation towards Pyongyang. But a summit earlier this year seems to have eased the tension. So is this a turning point for North Korea, and can its leader be trusted to use the aid well? Guests Han Park – Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Global Issues Sung-Yoon Lee – Professor in Korean studies at Tufts University Olivia Enos – Policy Analyst in the Asian Studies Center at The Heritage Foundation