Time to lift sanctions on North Korea?
15:26
World
Half of North Korea’s population are undernourished. The UN Security Council has agreed to ease the entry of humanitarian aid into North Korea after a proposal by the US, which was once the Security Council’s most hostile nation towards Pyongyang. But a summit earlier this year seems to have eased the tension. So is this a turning point for North Korea, and can its leader be trusted to use the aid well? Guests Han Park – Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Global Issues Sung-Yoon Lee – Professor in Korean studies at Tufts University Olivia Enos – Policy Analyst in the Asian Studies Center at The Heritage Foundation
August 30, 2018
