Could India end up building settlements in Kashmir?

If India's top court decides to repeal Article 35A of the constitution, many Kashmiris fear it would pave the way for Hindu nationalists to build ‘Israeli-style settlements’ in Jammu and Kashmir. Others argue the current law is unconstitutional, creates a subclass of citizens, and needs to change. But critics say the push to remove Article 35A is politically motivated. So, should the Supreme Court repeal it? Guests Salman Anees Soz - Member of the opposition Indian National Congress party Sudhanshu Mittal – Member of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)