Aretha Franklin 1942-2018: Queen of Soul to be buried in Detroit

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, will be buried in Detroit on Friday. Four thousand people are due at the church ceremony and thousands more are expected to line the streets outside. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain, has been speaking to some of the singer's closest friends and finding out why she's such an important figure to so many in Detroit. #arethafranklin #queenofsoul #detroit