Rohingya: UN fact-finding mission says Myanmar military officials must face genocide charges

The UN has accused senior Myanmar military officials of genocide against the Rohingya, following an investigation into the brutal campaign against the Muslim minority. The inquiry says Myanmar's military has facilitated in the murder, rape and displacement of up to 700,000 people. The UN is now pushing to charge the leaders with war crimes. For Rohingya rights activists, it's a declaration they've been waiting on for years. Omer Kablan reports.