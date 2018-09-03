POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sajid Javid: Is the UK ready for a Muslim PM?
25:57
World
The British Home Secretary and the Mayor of London – both offices are pillars of the British political establishment, both their occupants are British-Pakistanis. Sajid Javid and Sadiq Khan come from humble stock but climbed to the very top of UK politics. But many of their fellow Brit-Paks are disappointed with their efforts. Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus we spoke to Imran Shah Spokesperson for the Muslim Public Affairs Committee Mohammed Amin Member of the Conservative party and Chairman of the Conservative Muslim Forum Andre Walker Right-wing Journalist #BritishHomeSecretary #MayorOfLondon #SajidJavid
September 3, 2018
