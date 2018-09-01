BizTech Share

Argentinian president asks IMF to speed up bailout funds | Money Talks

Argentina has plunged deeper into financial crisis. The central bank hiked interest rates to 60% - the highest in the world - in an attempt to save the free-falling peso that has dived more than 45% this year. President Mauricio Macri appealed to the International Monetary Fund for an early release of bailout funds to restore confidence in the economy against the wishes of many Argentinians, as Laila Humairah reports. Remi Piet, senior director at management consulting firm, Americas Market Intelligence joined the discussion.