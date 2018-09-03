BizTech Share

Seaweed helping cut down plastic marine waste | Money Talks

A global study released by environmental scientists last year found that 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste is littering the Earth. Its chemicals are absorbed by people and animals, and they leach into groundwater. Indonesia has recognised the problem and is trying to cut most of its plastic waste that ends up in the sea. And as Jack Hewson reports, the sea itself might offer a solution.