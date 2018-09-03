Skype turns 15 | Money Talks

BizTech Share

It was just recently that the idea of seeing the person you were calling was the stuff of science fiction. Skype changed all that and the video-calling pioneer is now 15 years old. It is a service that helps connect millions of people around the world every day, and its place in internet history is secure. But does it have a future in the industry it helped shape? Rich Jaroslovsky, Vice president for content and chief journalist at SmartNews, and tech columnist for the Observer.com, joined us from San Francisco.