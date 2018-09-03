POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moody's downgrades 20 Turkish financial firms | Money Talks
The Turkish lira fell again, as markets tried to find their footing after a week-long holiday. The currency tumbled 2% against the dollar on Wednesday. It dropped after credit rating agency Moody's downgraded almost two dozen Turkish financial institutions and maintained its negative outlook on the banking sector. For more, we spoke to Taha Arvas, financial columnist for the Turkish news outlet, Daily Sabah.
September 3, 2018
