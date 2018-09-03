BizTech Share

PM May in Africa to promote post-Brexit trade | Money Talks

The UK's divorce from the European Union is approaching, and Britain is looking for new economic partners. Prime Minister Theresa May was on her first official visit to Africa. She was there courting nations with a promise of generosity that, according to her, no-one else would be able to match. For more on the story, we spoke to Agnes Gitau in Addis Ababa. She is a partner at GBS Africa, an advisory firm that promotes business and investment relations between Africa and the rest of the world.