The Last Castle: What Turkey's failed coup means for the muslim world
26:35
World
The Last Castle: What Turkey's failed coup means for the muslim world
What were the reactions of Bosnia, Pakistan and Indonesia to the failed coup attempt in Turkey and what are their views about where Turkey stands in the Muslim world? The Last Castle recaptures the feelings and thoughts of Indonesian/American singer Mustafa Daood, Bosnian Tarik Lusija and Pakistani Ubaid ur-Rahman. A Night of Defiance Special Coverage: http://www.trtworld.com/july15/ Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #TheLastCastle #Turkey #coup
July 13, 2017
