Money Talks: Children in Egypt work to help their families

Egyptian government says inflation has been running at nearly 32 percent. And its official unemployment rate of 12 percent may sound high. But many Egyptians say the actual rate is much higher and that figure may hide some deeply worrying trends. One of those is that children end up working to support their familiies. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.