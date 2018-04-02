BizTech Share

Money Talks: Take a flying taxi in Brazil

It seems like just about everyone uses an app to hail a taxi, but in Sao Paulo a new service has been launched to take passengers by helicopter. It is called Voom, and it is backed by European plane-maker, Airbus. The low-cost chopper service is another example of disruptive technology with the potential to bring down prices for consumers. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world