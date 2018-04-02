What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Money Talks: First branch of French Sushi Shop opens in Iran

Pizza Hat... Mash donald... Iranians have become used to knock off versions of western chain restaurants. Now, the real franchises are starting to arrive. But, as Arabella Munro reports, it's still not that easy to do business in the country. Especially with a new set of sanctions being imposed by the US over Iran's ballistic missile programme.