Plastic population surpassing fish in the oceans by 2050
09:22
Politics
Plastic population surpassing fish in the oceans by 2050
Today, there is over one tonne of plastic for every person on the planet. Who are the largest perpetrators of the permanent plastic pollution? UN Special Rapporteur on Right to Food Hilal Elver answers this question. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 9, 2018
